industrialsourcebook.com

This domain is registered for one of our customers.

If this is your domain name, please visit this page to see how to register it as DNS zone into your account.

Note: If you already have registered the DNS zone for your domain name, please wait for DNS propagation. Your web site will be displayed soon. It may take few minutes.

* Do you know what TLD is?

Suggested article: What is TLD?

Having a website is essential for businesses and organizations today. But for companies to succeed online, they will need to register a domain name, including a ТLD. TLD stands for "Top Level Domain." It is part of an Internet domain name that follows the dot (e.g., .gov, .io, .edu). In simpler terms, the suffix appears at the end of a website's URL. Some of the most popular and well-known TLDs are:

.com

.net

.org

For instance, the famous '.com' TLD stands for commercial and has been the most popular domain name suffix. Similarly, the ".org" TLD stands for organizations, while '.net' stands for 'network.' Other popular TLDs include '.info' as well as '.edu', which stands for educational institutions.

Many businesses and organizations choose to register the most popular TLDs in order to increase their website's visibility on the web. In addition, these domain names are often used to identify particular websites in a specific region and to indicate the purpose of a website.

For every online business, choosing the most suitable TLD is critical. We suggest you check out the following page, if you're interested in learning more about how to choose the right TLD for you.